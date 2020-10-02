Braun out of Brewers’ lineup for elimination game vs Dodgers

Associated Press by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Braun was out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup for their NL wild-card elimination game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braun was replaced in right field by Tyrone Taylor. It’s possible Braun could be used as a pinch-hitter. Braun left with mid-back discomfort in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss on Wednesday after hitting the wall making a catch.

He struck out twice. Manager Craig Counsell tweaked his lineup for Game 2, dropping left fielder Christian Yelich from batting leadoff to the No. 2 spot.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.