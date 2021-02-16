Brannon J. Prisk

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Brannon James Prisk, age 50, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at University Hospital in Madison from a rare fungal disease.

Brannon was born in Madison on Dec. 17, 1970, the son of James and Dorothy (Maslakow) Prisk. He had a great sense of humor and was able to make everyone laugh. Brannon loved to talk, which led him to a career in sales.

Brannon is survived by his daughter, Saige; his mother, Dorothy (Richard) Mattie; and a brother, Trent Prisk.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Prisk; infant son, Miles; and former wife, Rebecca Lovell.

Due to the current health concerns, no services will be held.

The family would like to thank his friend Doreen for all she was able to do for Brannon.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.