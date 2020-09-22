Brandy D. Bark

Brandy D. Bark, 43, of Arthur, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September19, 2020.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. There will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to the Brandy D. Bark Memorial Fund, PO Box 245 Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family is asking during your time at the funeral home you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Brandy was born April 11, 1977 in Morrison, Illinois, daughter of Kenneth and Deborah (Quint) Bark. She graduated from Kaplan University. She worked for the Telegraph Herald, where she distributed the news papers. She enjoyed Native American culture, all nature, especially waterfalls, dolphins and music. She truly love her time with her children and family.

She is survived by her children, Corinthian, Destiny, Nicolas, Sebastian and Cheyenne; fiance, Daniel Zickert and his children, Dasha, Laythan and Mollie; her brother Matt (Cyndi) Bark and their family, Josh, Alexander, Cleopatra, Annabelle, Dakota and Taylor; grandmother, Adeline Bark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah.