Brain found on Racine beach is not human, determined to be from animal

RACINE, Wis. — Medical officials in Racine have confirmed that the brain-like object found Tuesday on a beach is not a human brain.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported Thursday that the brain is not a human brain. Officials said the brain belonged to an animal, but they did not say what kind.

Tuesday morning, James Senda was on the beach glass hunting when he came across a bag that contained the brain-like object wrapped in aluminum foil and a flower. He said it looked real to him so he turned it over to law enforcement.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tested the brain to confirm whether or not it was human.





