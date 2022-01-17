Braelon Allen named to FWAA freshman All-American team

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen can now list All-American to his long list of accolades. The Wisconsin running back was named to the FWAA freshman All-American team.

He’s the first Badger to be named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America since Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor were in 2017.

Allen rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season in Madison while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

