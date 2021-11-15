Braelon Allen named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen made the most of his first career start at Wisconsin.

The Badger freshman running back rushed for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead UW to its 6th-straight win.



The performance was the 6th-straight game Allen rushed for over 100 yards. And it also earned him co-offensive player of the week honors from the Big Ten.

“I look over and he’s just truckin’ some dude” That was Braelon Allen all game long.

His stat line after his first career start: 25 Car, 173 Yds, 3 TD. #Badgers #OnWisconsin #WarMachine pic.twitter.com/tC8wdutA1i — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 14, 2021



