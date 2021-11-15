Braelon Allen named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
Braelon Allen
WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen made the most of his first career start at Wisconsin.

The Badger freshman running back rushed for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead UW to its 6th-straight win.


The performance was the 6th-straight game Allen rushed for over 100 yards. And it also earned him co-offensive player of the week honors from the Big Ten.


For more on Allen’s big game against Northwestern, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories