Braeden Bradley De Young

POYNETTE-Braeden Bradley De Young, of Poynette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 13, 2020, in Madison, the son of Bradley De Young and Nicole Otte.

Braeden, you weren’t with us very long, but you’ll always be in our hearts.

Braeden is survived by his parents; two grandfathers, Brett (Kim) De Young and Frederick Otte; two grandmothers, Rena (Jeremy) Pickarts and Cynleia Otte; five aunts, Alexandra De Young, Amelia Pickarts, Hannah Pickarts, Ambrea Berryman and Katie Riley; and six uncles, Andrew (Stephanie) Troute, Nicholas Troute, Lucas Pickarts, Steven Harper, Freddy Otte and Tommy Otte.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

