Brady wins seventh Super Bowl as Bucs top Chiefs, Mahomes

Ashley Landis Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tom Brady is on top of the football world once again.

The legendary quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl title Sunday night in Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

The 43-year-old Brady, who spent two decades with the New England Patriots, signed in the offseason with the Buccaneers, a team that had not won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. In his first season in Tampa Bay, the Bucs went 11-5 and clinched a Wild Card berth out of the NFC South.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had never lost a game by double-digits in his four-year career until Sunday, as his team was held to just three field goals. Kansas City was attempting to be the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion since Brady’s Patriots in the mid-2000s.

Tampa Bay had to win three road games in the NFC Playoffs, including a NFC Championship Game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, before getting to return home as the first team to ever play a Super Bowl at its home field.

Brady has said he plans to play until he is at least 45 years old, and during media availability leading up the Super Bowl said he could go even longer. He’s already played in 10 Super Bowls now, who’s to say he’s going to stop?

What about that halftime show?

Did you watch The Weeknd’s halftime show at halftime?

The Grammy-winning singer took to the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime performance with plenty of pyrotechnics, lights and men dressed like The Weeknd in all black with red jackets and bandaged faces.

