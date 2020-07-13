Bradley R. Lewis

Bradley R. Lewis, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in the Berry Township on July 9, 2020.

He was born Jan. 21, 1959 to the late Retired Lt. Col. George T. and Helen (Robinson) Lewis. He attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1976. Following high school he attended University of Wisconsin Stout; graduating with a Bachelor of Science and Industrial Education. Brad was united in marriage to Ruth Steine on June 9, 1984 at the First Presbyterian Church in Prairie du Sac. He had a passion for anything automotive and that lead to a lifelong career in the automotive industry. Brad currently worked in Automotive Parts Sales for Bergstrom Chevrolet in Middleton. His favorite place to be was at his home in the Berry Township where he enjoyed gardening. He loved wildlife, feeding the hummingbirds, and collecting coins and stamps.

Brad is survived by his wife, Ruth; 2 children, Morgan (Stuart) Tribbey of Reedsburg, and Brandon Lewis of Oshkosh; a brother, Kirk (Lora) Lewis and their daughter, Jaime (Ryan) Cooper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Geoffrey Lewis.

A celebration of Brad’s Life will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing is encouraged.