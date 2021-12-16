Brad Davison leads Wisconsin past Nicholls

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Calling Wisconsin’s win over Nicholls on Wednesday night a struggle would be an understatement.



The Badgers trailed by 9 at the half and were down by as many as 12 in the second half, but used a 16-0 to take a 51-46 lead. And UW held on for a 71-68 win without their leading scorer Johnny Davis who was out with a non-related COVID-19 illness.

No Johnny Davis tonight vs. Nicholls. The #Badgers leading scorer is out sick https://t.co/g3kQRYgLgQ — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 16, 2021



Brad Davison led the way with 19 points, while Tyler Wahl scored 12.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts Morgan State on December 23rd at 6:00 P.M.

