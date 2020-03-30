Boys sing happy birthday to man celebrating 85th birthday outside his nursing home window

People are finding new ways to be with the people they love while still maintaining social distancing

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, many people can’t see their loved ones who are in nursing homes.

Dick Huntington lives at Oak Park Place in Madison and since he couldn’t be around others to celebrate his 85th birthday, two boys from his church along with their dad and nanny did next best thing and sang Happy Birthday to him from his window.

“He was overjoyed,” said Debbie Payne, the boys’ nanny.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments