Boys Sectional Semifinal Scores

by Zach Hanley

You can see the brackets here.

Division 1:

Sun Prairie 85, Madison La Follette 80 (Overtime)

Brookfield Central 57, Middleton 39

Division 2:

Nicolet 59, Beaver Dam 42

Oregon 74, DeForest 71

Westosha Central 72, Milton 52

Division 3:

Columbus 56, Edgewood 45

Big Foot 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

Division 4:

Marshall 42, New Glarus 40

Division 5:

Southwestern 59, Potosi 55

Cambria-Friesland 58, Fall River 49

