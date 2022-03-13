Boys Sectional Final Scores
Scores from our area boys basketball team’s sectional final games are below. You can see the brackets here.
Division 1:
Brookfield Central 72, Sun Prairie 61
Division 2:
Westosha Central 79, Oregon 48
Division 3:
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Columbus 56
Division 4:
Marshall 64, Luther 45
St. Thomas More 69, Big Foot 61
Division 5:
Bangor 79, Southwestern 74 (Overtime)
Randolph 43, Cambria-Friesland 41 (Overtime)
