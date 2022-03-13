Boys Sectional Final Scores

by Zach Hanley

Scores from our area boys basketball team’s sectional final games are below. You can see the brackets here.

Division 1:

Brookfield Central 72, Sun Prairie 61

Division 2:

Westosha Central 79, Oregon 48

Division 3:

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Columbus 56

Division 4:

Marshall 64, Luther 45

St. Thomas More 69, Big Foot 61

Division 5:

Bangor 79, Southwestern 74 (Overtime)

Randolph 43, Cambria-Friesland 41 (Overtime)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.