Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County secures 200k N95 masks

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will be giving N95 masks to local teachers and students.

Over the weekend, club leaders had asked the public for donations to fund a large shipment of masks.

RELATED: Boys & Girls Club asking for donations to fund mask purchase

On Monday, President and CEO Michael Johnson announced that Gov. Evers, the Wisconsin Office of Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin Department of Health & Human Services gave the group 200,000 N95 masks.

Johnson is still asking that the public donate to the fund that BGCDC set up, to help pay for distribution operations. Nearly $18,000 has been raised as of noon on Monday

Johnson told News 3 Now that the club is still looking to purchase about 50 to 60 thousand KN95 masks for children. Johnson is working with other vendors to secure these masks.

BGCDC plans to work with local health officials to distribute the masks. Johnson said he plans to begin those operations on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.