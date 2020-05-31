Boys & Girls Club of Dane County organizes State Street cleanup event

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has organized a cleanup event for State Street and other parts of downtown Madison.

Around 100 volunteers are needed to help, according to a Facebook post by Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Dane County Boys & Girls Club.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 7 a.m. at Library Mall. People are asked to bring gloves, garbage bags, brooms and a mask.

As of Saturday night, more than 2,000 people expressed an interested in the Facebook event promoting the cleanup.

The event page indicates that five State Street businesses were damaged during the violent protests.

