Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker was not around children, other staff

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County announced that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Thursday afternoon, the employee never entered a club or office and did not interact with any staff members or children after returning to Madison. They have not been in the workplace since March 11.

the person is in good condition and has since been quarantined.

The release said the employee had symptoms after returning from a vacation while the clubs and administrative offices were closed.

The Boys & Girls Clubs said it is working with health officials in regard to deep cleaning and sanitizing its facilities for when the spaces reopen.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments