Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to donate 250K masks to MMSD

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is donating a quarter of a million face masks and more than 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The masks and hand sanitizer were initially donated to the Boys & Girls club by Ford Motor Company and UPS in December, 2020, according to a news release. The supplies will be sent to 55 individual schools and MMSD sites throughout the city.

“We are pleased to donate face masks for students and staff at MMSD,” Boys & Girls Club President and CEO Michael Johnson said. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our donors have supported thousands of individuals, families and the community struggling with Food Security and Academic Resources for their children.”

MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins called the donation “generous.”

“We are very grateful for this generous donation,” Jenkins said. “These donated masks will help support the safety of our schools, ensuring that every student, staff member and visitor will have access to masks when in our buildings. We want to thank the Ford Motor Company and the Boys and Girls Club for their collaboration and support for our community.”

