Boys & Girls Club looks to hire 75 peace keepers to deescalate issues, support protesters

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Protesters gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol to speak out against the killing of George Floyd.

MADISON, Wis. — Michael Johnson, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, announced Tuesday that the organization is looking to hire 75 people as peace keepers to help provide water and support to protesters who are speaking out against police violence and the killing of George Floyd.

According to a Facebook post, peace keepers will attend protests throughout Madison to help monitor and deescalate issues as they come up.

The position pays $12.38 an hour. Candidates must be at least 21 years old.

Johnson said the organization would consider signing contracts with local non-profits that have experience with deescalation and can help mobilize potential peace keepers.

Anyone interested in applying to the Peace Keeping Team should send their resume and contact information to info@bgcdc.org.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments