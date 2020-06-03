Boys & Girls Club hosts virtual town hall with city, community leaders amid protests against police violence

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County are holding a virtual press conference with appearances from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Acting Chief of Police Vic Wahl in addition to several other community leaders.

The press conference comes the same day that a local apartment company announced they would help with repairing damaged businesses that are not fully covered by insurance.

The Madison community has raised $190,000 over the past several days to help downtown businesses with relief efforts.

BGCDC announced Tuesday that they are also looking to hire 75 Peace Keepers supported by the city to help provide support and guidance to young protesters.

