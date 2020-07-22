Boys & Girls Club helps 140 youth secure internships with new summer job program

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has placed 140 local youth and young adults in paid summer internships thanks to the organization’s Summer Career Programming initiative.

Launched in June, the program has helped provide young people with internships with the Dane County Government, Curate Solutions, Madison Gas & Electric, NAMI Dane County, and more. The program helps students learn job skills, network with professionals in the area, and gives them chances to complete micro-internship projects.

Roughly 90% of the students in the program are students of color. According to a news release, the program’s economic impact is expected to total roughly $120,000 in wages earned.

The program was originally designed in March with the intention of creating jobs for 50 young people. Boys and Girls Club officials said they expanded the program after noticing the growing need from local students.

