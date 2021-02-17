Boys & Girls Club creates to-go meals for families

Tackling food insecurity by offering meals for families of two people, up to seven family members.

Taylor Lasenby by Taylor Lasenby

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County just launched the Family Meals To-go Program, but due to lack of funding the program can only supply 40 meals a week.

The Boys & Girls Club is trying to tackle food insecurity by offering meals for families of two people, up to seven family members.

The Boys & Girls Club has some early partners like Chef Dave Heide and JustVeggiez, which is a local plant-based catering company.

Brent Wray, club director shared he is excited about the early response.

“Just seeing people across the board, just how appreciative they were you know that knew that the need was there. The positive feedback we have received has been extremely rewarding”, said Wray.

The Mckenzie Family Club, Taft Street Club and Allied Family Center are all participating in the Family Meals To-go program.

“We knew at all three of our club locations that there was a need for meals and food insecurity. So what we get out of it is just being able to provide those meals”, said Wray.

It just takes a few minutes to sign up, after completing the online sign up form you are now set for a free meal.

Meal pick ups are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.