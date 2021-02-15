Boys & Girls Club CEO advises Sun Prairie Area School District to own up to mistakes and offer path forward

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Following a string of incidents that created backlash for the Sun Prairie Area School District, Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson had a meeting with SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron to offer advice on moving forward.

Johnson said what happened with the assignment given to 6th graders regarding slavery and the incident claiming a false partnership with the YWCA, cannot happen again.

“Anything that’s dealing with equity or racial diversity or race relations need to be vetted by somebody before those posts are made because you can’t continue to have these types of mishaps,” Johnson said.

During the conversation, Johnson said he gave several pieces of advice and requests for the district going forward. Johnson also recapped what Saron’s response was:

1.Wants Superintendent and all school board stakeholders to issue a public apology

Response: The district created a link on its website where the Board President, Superintendent and senior staff apologized in writing.

2. Apologize to the YWCA

Response: The District created a link on its webpage to show correspondence between all parties and also shared that they sent emails to the organization and would attempt to reach out to ask for forgiveness.

3. Hire a diversity leader and board to support the position

Reponse: Saron liked the idea, agreed to make it a cabinet level post and also loved the idea about giving the new position institutional responsibility and committed to researching best practices by an independent source.

4. Invest in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work and hire an independent auditor to explore if their current training is enough

Response. The Superintendent believes the District currently spends a couple hundred thousand dollars on DEI and agreed to update Board and community on investment levels. The Superintendent agreed to do an audit but was not clear if it will be an internal or external audit.

5. Create a Community Diversity Board of Advisors to help new equity role that’s supposed to be filled by July Response: Generally like the idea and concept. 6. Approval of social media posts by whomever fills the equity position Response: The superintendent took notes and shared he would explore. 7. Recruit a Chair of Interviewing for advisory committee to ensure there is diversity in its hiring pool. Johnson offered to be the Chair for the committee. Response: The superintendent took notes and shared he would explore. Johnson added that he thinks the district staff should go on the record with a public apology because the statements they make in writing aren’t resonating with the community. Johnson said Saron should “just own it” and apologize for the mistakes and missteps taken. “He has to do a better job communicating what they’re going to do to address this issue,” Johnson said. “I think he has to surround himself around the right people that can advise the district so these types of incidents don’t happen again.” When asked why Johnson was willing to help when several groups who strive to achieve racial equity said they were not willing to intervene with the SPASD, Johnson said, “I have Boys and Girls Club members who are students at the Sun Prairie School District. I’m willing to work with anybody as long as they’re willing to put resources in place to address the issue at hand. I’m always willing to talk about how we create a pathway forward and to give people counsel and advice in the betterment of the current and future students who will attend the Sun Prairie School District.”

