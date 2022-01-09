Boys & Girls Club asking for donations to fund mask purchase

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is asking for donations to fund a large purchase of masks.

The club recently ordered 200 thousand N95 and KN95 masks for local teachers, school staff, and child care workers.

The club plans to give a mask to 4,000 employees at MMSD and other Dane County schools, and to any student in the county who can’t afford one.

However, the group needs the community’s support to help fund the purchase. The masks will arrive in five days but will be returned if the Boys & Girls Club doesn’t have the money.

You can donate here. The club has set a $210,000 goal and has already raised over $5,000 as of Sunday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.