Boys and Girls Club of Dane County receives 15,000 masks donation from Boomer Naturals

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County have received a donation of 15,000 masks from Boomer Naturals Friday afternoon.

According to the news release, the Vice President of Boomer Naturals will fly from Las Vegas to officially announce their $150,000 commitment to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Organizers plan to distribute the adult and children masks to the public at their ‘Get Tested Today’ COVID-19 testing sites.

Officials said they wanted to eliminate barriers for youth and families in need of necessary protection to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The report said Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 Testing Site Commander, Aurielle Smith, will partner with the Boys and Girls Club and others to kick-off the #MaskUpMadison campaign.

“I am thankful to Boomer Naturals for stepping up in a major way, Public Health Madison & Dane County and Dane County Mask Makers for supporting masks distribution to the community, said Michael Johnson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. Working together, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and create a safe environment for all.”

