Boys and Girls Club of Dane County raises over 70,000 for downtown businesses

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County have raised over 70,000 to help local businesses clean and rebuild parts of downtown Madison, according to a Facebook post.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County said, over 3,000 volunteers participated in Sunday’s cleanup between State street and throughout the downtown area.

Officials said the Downtown Emergency Relief Fund was created in response to the damages of downtown businesses from Saturday’s violent protests.

For more information about how to donate visit the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s Facebook page.

