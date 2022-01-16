Boys and Girls Club of Dane County gives out meals, masks

by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County spent their Saturday getting high-quality masking to those in the community.

The club hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend community meal and mask pickup at three of its locations.

Everyone who attended received 10 N-95 masks.

Earlier this week, volunteers began distributing 225,000 masks to teachers and students in the Madison area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.