Boys and Girls Club of Dane County exceeds $300,000 fundraising goal during virtual gala

MADISON, Wis. – While COVID-19 precautions forced the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s annual ‘Helping Hearts’ gala online, the non-profit exceeded its original fundraising goal, raising $377,456.

The money, which will go towards funding the organization’s programs throughout the year, was raised in just an hour and a half’s time.

“There’s been a lot of work that has gone into this,” said Faith Michon Ross, a Resource Development Manager with the organization. “Our whole development team has come together and stepped up.”

Saturday evening’s event featured performances from hip-hop legend Dougie Fresh, as well as cameos from several celebrities. Several community members were presented awards for their service, and one student took home $5,000 in a talent show.

“The significance of tonight’s event is really to be able to raise the financial,” Ross said. “We’re not making money in the clubs if there’s not kids in the clubs, so having an event like this coincide with our fundraising for the year really just helps with that funding.”

Below is a complete list of awards given:

Jackie Morris will received the Black Excellence Hero Award

Jenny Meicher Santek received the Philanthropy Hero Award

Corey Marionneaux received the Commitment To Social Justice Hero Award

David Endres received the Corporate Social Responsibility Hero Award

Chef Dave Heide received the Excellence In Community Service Hero Award

Jazzman Brown received the Outstanding Individual Achievement Hero Award “The funds that we raise tonight keeps our clubs open,” said Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris. “It keeps a safe place for youth to go where they can learn about technology, where they can prepare to go to high school, prepare to go to college.”

