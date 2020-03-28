Boys and Girls Club of Dane County awards 39 agencies COVID-19 grant

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girl Club of Dane County awarded relief funds to 39 agencies Friday afternoon, according to their website.

The 39 agencies will receive grants ranging from $1,500 to $25,000 through the Dane County COVID-19 Community Emergency Fund.

These organizations will provide direct relief for utility bills, rent assistance, transportation, medical and financial hardship and their contact information will be shared as a resource guide for those seeking help.

