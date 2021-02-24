Boyd R. Parker

Due to the complications of Covid-19, a livestream of Boyd’s service will be available at 4:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021.

To access the live stream via YouTube click the following link: Boyd Parker Service Livestream Link https://youtu.be/NMrMpsDj75Y

DeForest- Parker, Major (Ret) Boyd R.-US Army, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the presence of his loving family.

He was born in Macon, Georgia on July 24, 1951, the oldest child of Alice (Yearty) and Augustus Milton Parker.

Boyd graduated from Lanier High School in Macon in 1969 and followed his dreams of a military career to the University of Georgia on an ROTC scholarship. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1973 and was immediately commissioned into the United States Army.

Boyd married the love of his life, Joanne Causey on Friday the 13th of August 1971, because he thought that would bring them luck. Boyd’s service to his country took them to California, Virginia, Germany and Maryland before he retired from active military service in 1985. While stationed in California, Boyd and Joanne were joined in their adventures with the birth of their three sons, Tommy, Joe and Adam.

Boyd returned to Bulldog Country where he immediately signed up to continue his military service with the Army Reserves and his transportation experience landed him a job with Time, Inc. as a distribution manager. It was with Time Warner that Boyd and his family relocated to DeForest, WI in 1989. Retiring from service to his country after time in the Wisconsin National Guard and Army Reserves in 1994, as well as retiring from Time Warner in 2002, Boyd stayed busy as a substitute teacher for the DeForest Area School District and worked a multitude of athletic events for the Norski Nation, where among other duties he became known as the “Voice of DeForest Soccer”.

When he was not cheering on the Dawgs, he attended as many activities of his two grandchildren that he could physically make. He loved the outdoors and the history of any place that he lived. Whether it was taking his own boys to any battlefield he could get to on the weekends, hiking sections of the Appalachian Trail, or pulling his grandchildren in a wagon around Madison to compete in the Wisconsin Historical Society plaque picture competition, Boyd instilled a love of finding history and adventure in his surroundings. His life was marked with service that will be honored by the professions of his children, in whom he took great pride.

Boyd is survived by his loving wife of over 49 years Joanne; his children, Tommy Parker of Bend, OR, Adam Parker of Minneapolis, MN, and Joe (Jen) Parker of DeForest, WI; his grandsons, Rhett and Wyatt Parker; his brothers, Tim Parker of Macon, GA, and Ben Parker of Augusta, GA; and his sister Jenny Parker of Henderson, NC, along with many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Agrace, especially Sierra and Amy, and the many family and friends that sent cards with thoughts, love and jokes over the last few months. He was blessed in so many ways and now can rest in peace knowing that he lived a life of love and purpose. Boyd loved his family, his country, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to DeForest Area Needs Network (DANN, P.O Box 196, DeForest, WI 53532) or a charity of your choice.

Private family service will be held.

