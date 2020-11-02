Boy accused of threatening man with rocks during robbery

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested for armed robbery after throwing rocks at a man on the city’s east side, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said the boy threatened a 35-year-old man with a large rock around 10:45 a.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of MacArthur Rd. The teen also reportedly threw other rocks at the man, striking him once in the arm.

The man told police the boy wanted his money. The man said he gave the boy a dollar.

Area residents who saw the incident called police and tried to intervene, the release said.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

