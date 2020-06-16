Boy, 7, injured in three-story fall at hotel, Madison police say

Officer comforts boy, keeps him awake until ambulance arrives, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A boy fell three stories at a Madison hotel Monday afternoon and was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

Madison police said a 7-year-old boy had been playing at about 4 p.m. inside a third-floor room at the GrandStay Hotel and Suites on High Crossing Boulevard before the fall.

According to the report, the boy leaned hard into a window screen, causing it to detach, and fell through the window to grass below. It appeared he had a broken arm and he said he hurt “all over.”

The police department said an officer stayed next to the boy, trying to comfort him and convince him to stop trying to get up. The boy asked the officer if what was happening was real. He asked to be placed in the officer’s squad car and go to sleep.

The officer urged the injured boy to stay awake and assured him that an ambulance was on its way, the report said. The boy was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

