Boy, 2, recovering after possibly shooting self in Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 2-year-old boy is recovering after he possibly shot himself in Milwaukee.

Police say the boy was in his father’s care at the time and the man has been arrested.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Friday.

The boy is at a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating.

