Boxberger signs 1-year deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen

Associated Press,
Posted:
by Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers logo
WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen this season.

The Brewers announced Sunday they have signed the veteran right-hander to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2023.

He had become a free agent after last season.

The 33-year-old Boxberger had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves.

Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories