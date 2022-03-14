Boxberger signs 1-year deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen this season.
The Brewers announced Sunday they have signed the veteran right-hander to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2023.
He had become a free agent after last season.
The 33-year-old Boxberger had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves.
Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.
