Bowlin’ for Colons works to help knock down cancer

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — What’s better than bowling a strike? Bowling a strike for a cause.

Bowlers around Wisconsin laced up their shoes for “Bowlin’ for Colons.” The event is hosted by UW Carbone Cancer Center.

“My favorite part of doing this is seeing the people who come and talk about the research we do,” clinical research manager Renae Quale said. “It actually is benefitting the patients in our community.”

Five bowling alleys across the state, including three in the Madison area, took part in the fundraising effort. All proceeds go towards gastrointestinal cancer research.

