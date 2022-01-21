Both Lanes Closed West Bound US Highway 18 After Crash
Mount Horeb – Both lanes west bound US 151/18 highway JG are currently closed after a head-on collision between a car and semi.
Dane Co. Dispatch received a called around 4:05 this morning about the accident.
Crews were immediately sent out.
Any injuries are unclear at this time.
The west bound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours.
Channel 3000 has a crew headed to the scene now.
This is a developing story…
