Both Lanes Closed West Bound US Highway 18 After Crash

by Devin Rogan

Mount Horeb – Both lanes west bound US 151/18 highway JG are currently closed after a head-on collision between a car and semi.

Dane Co. Dispatch received a called around 4:05 this morning about the accident.

Crews were immediately sent out.

Any injuries are unclear at this time.

The west bound lanes are expected to be closed for a few hours.

Channel 3000 has a crew headed to the scene now.

This is a developing story…

