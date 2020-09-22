Both deputies shot during Compton ambush have been released from the hospital

Both of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were shot during an apparent ambush attack in Compton, California, have been released from the hospital, the sheriff’s department said Monday night.

“They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support,” the department tweeted.

A female deputy who was seriously injured was released on Monday, while a male deputy was released on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old female deputy is being called a hero after she worked to save her 24-year-old male partner’s life during an ambush on September 12.

The shooter, who has not been identified or apprehended, approached the passenger side of the deputies’ squad car while it was parked outside a Compton transit station. The assailant opened fire into the vehicle’s window before fleeing.

The female deputy applied a tourniquet to her male colleague’s bleeding arm and moved him away from the scene of the gunfire. She is seen in surveillance footage bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the face.

A reward for the suspect’s arrest and conviction now stands at $700,000, according to CNN affiliate KCAL. The reward has been raised from both public and private funds.

