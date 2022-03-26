Boston parking garage under construction partially collapses
Posted:
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction have collapsed.
Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries from Saturday evening’s collapse.
Crews told WCVB-TV that the Haymarket-area garage came down after a crane on the top part of the structure collapsed on areas that were under construction.
Boston police officers, firefighters, emergency service personnel, and state police troopers responded to assist.
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.