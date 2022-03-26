Boston parking garage under construction partially collapses

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction have collapsed.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries from Saturday evening’s collapse.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Haymarket-area garage came down after a crane on the top part of the structure collapsed on areas that were under construction.

Boston police officers, firefighters, emergency service personnel, and state police troopers responded to assist.