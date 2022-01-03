Boscobel man hit while walking on highway on New Year’s Eve; driver sought

by Logan Reigstad

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve that left a 26-year-old Boscobel man injured.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. of a man on the side of State Highway 133 near Peer Road who told the caller he had a head wound. The victim said he did not know how he was injured.

Before deputies got to the scene, the victim’s friends picked him up and took him to a home in a mobile home park, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation found the man was walking on the highway when a driver hit him from behind. The crash threw him into a ditch, but he was able to crawl out and flag down another driver for help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

