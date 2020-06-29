Borland lands on BTN’s all-decade team

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Wis. MLB Chris Borland leaps to Tackle Ill. RB Josh Ferguson # 6.

MADISON, Wis. – Chris Borland was one of the best to play linebacker at Wisconsin and the Big Ten Network agrees. They named the former Badger to their all-decade team.

At Wisconsin, Borland recorded 420 tackles and forced a conference record 15 fumbles. He was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten honoree and was named the conference’s defensive player of the year as a senior. Iowa’s Josey Jewell and Michigan’s Devin Bush join Borland as the Big Ten’s best linebackers of the decade.

