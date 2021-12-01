Border Battle rivalry renews this week for Badger women’s hockey

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much that needs to be said when Wisconsin and Minnesota skate against each other, it’s the Border Battle.

Every time these two teams drop the puck they’re both not only two of the best teams in the WCHA, but the nation. This year is no different, the Badgers enter #1 in the country, while the Gophers sit at #5.

RECENT HISTORY:

Wisconsin is 7-1-2 in its last 10 meetings against Minnesota

DROP THE PUCK:

The puck drops at 7:00 pm on Friday and 3:00 pm on Saturday.

