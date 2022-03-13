Book buddies reading program helps young readers gain confidence

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. — Practicing reading just got a lot more fun.

Guardian Whiskers, a non-profit organization in Madison, offers a book buddies reading program for children at City Dog Veterinary Clinic.

The program gives kids the opportunity to practice reading out loud to a furry friend and their owner.

The 20-minute sessions — one of which happened Saturday morning — are free to the public and allow kids to build lifelong skills.

The event is held on the second Saturday of every month. It will continue the rest of the year.

