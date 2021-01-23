Bonnie O. Watson

Site staff by Site staff

MCFARLAND, Wis./AURORA, Ill. – Bonnie O. Watson, age 94, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her daughter’s home in McFarland.

She was born on May 7, 1926, in Tillamook, Ore. Bonnie and her twin sister, Mae, grew up on their grandparent’s farm in Tioga, N.D., and moved to Batavia, Ill., in 1939. Bonnie graduated from Batavia High School in 1943. The twins attended Monmouth College and graduated from Aurora College, both as Home Economics teachers.

Bonnie married John A. Krause and together they moved to Aurora, Ill., in 1951, where they raised their family. Bonnie was an active member of Saint David’s Episcopal Church. In 1970, Bonnie married Robert “Doc” Watson. She taught Home Economics at Simmons Junior High School in Aurora for 18 years, before retiring in 1987.

In 1990, Bonnie and Doc moved to Lake Wisconsin where they enjoyed many wonderful times with family and friends. In recent years, Bonnie resided in McFarland and Monona, Wis., where she loved nothing more than the company of her daughter’s family, especially her beloved grandsons. She enjoyed membership at the McFarland Lutheran Church.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jean Juszczyk; two grandsons, Tom (Jessica Perry) Juszczyk and Mike (Lindsay) Juszczyk; great-grandson, Hayden Juszczyk; step-daughter, Janet (Andy) Hoyne; two step-sons, Tim Watson and Bob (Bobbi) Watson; eight step-grandchildren, Matt, Ben, Emily, Beth, Chris, Kaite, Erin, and Kevin; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three nieces, Susan (Tim) Hultgren, Carol (Chris) Brown and Sally (Brad) Murrow, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Doc” Watson; two sons, Karl Krause and Richard Krause; son-in-law, Ted Juszczyk; and twin-sister, Mae Dyer.

Burial will take place at a later date at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials may be gifted in Bonnie’s name to McFarland Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.