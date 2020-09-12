Bonnie Mae Ringelstetter

Bonnie Mae Ringelstetter, age 81, passed away Sept. 11, 2020 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac.

She was born in Spring Green on Sept. 23, 1938 to the late Walter C. and Mae (Peterson) Urfer. Bonnie graduated from Spring Green High School; class of 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Ringo” Ringelstetter, on Oct. 5, 1957 in Spring Green. Bonnie enjoyed teaching children piano lessons out of her home for over 10 years.

She later went to work for G.A.B. in Madison for 10 years, until she and Ringo retired to their home on Lake Wisconsin. Together they enjoyed canoeing on the Wisconsin River, snowmobile trips up north, and spending time with friends, family and grandchildren. Bonnie held these memories close in her many photo albums. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and cheered them on whenever they played. Her chocolate chip cookies will never be matched.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Robert “Ringo”; 3 daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Reichardt, Diana (David) Allaby, Julie (Bradley) Miller; 8 grandchildren, Daniel (Valerie) Wopat, Trevor Reichardt, Hillary (Dominick) Marino, Joseph (Laura) Allaby, Brian (Michelle) Allaby, Amanda Allaby (Kevin Mayer), Zachary (Nikki) Miller and Ian Miller; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Carlton) Overland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Joyce Klusendorf, Richard Urfer, and Judith Donner.

Bonnie’s family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Pines for their wonderful care of mom.

A private family service will be held at the Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City.