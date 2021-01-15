Bonnie Mae Heins

Bonnie Mae Heins, age 79, of Dodgeville passed away peacefully on January 11th, 2021 at Sienna Crest Memory Care in Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Bonnie was born on June 28th, 1941 to Earl and Rose (Copus) Van Natta. Bonnie and Ernest “Ernie” Heins were married on July 18th, 1957 and they were family farmers until Ernie passed. She then worked with In-Home-Care and watched her grand kids. She enjoyed watching her children play sports and was a very supportive mother. Bonnie always loved spending time with family and friends and relaxing with a nice hot cup of coffee. She enjoyed the outdoors and liked to go camping and fishing with her grand kids. Bonnie will be remembered for her stories of her childhood, her memories with Ernie, and all the elderly she worked with.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Heins,Sr.; her son, Donnie Heins; her brother, Raymond Van Natta and her parents, Earl Van Natta and Rose (LaVerne) Miller.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Dorothy (Heins) Molzo; Ernest, Jr. “Tony” (Suzann) Heins; Theodore Heins; Daniel (Priscilla) Heins and Joseph (Amy) Heins; grandchildren, Arlo “AJ” Gough Jr; Arthur Gough; Rose Hickman; Kristi Turner; Stefani Manning; Emili Walker; Jolene Molzof; Isaiah Heins; Noah Heins; Ashley Heins; Kaylee Heins; Giovanni Heins; Allison Heins and Alessandra Heins; her Sisters, Betty Hogan of Virginia; Sharon Heins of Broadhead; Mary (Merl) Sweetner of Georgia; Judy Miller of Monroe and Barb (Bob) Blanchard of Boscobel along with many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bonnie’s family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest and Saint Croix Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they have given Bonnie over her last few years.

A visitation will be held from 12PM until 1PM on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck funeral home in Dodgeville. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM with burial to follow at Belmont Cemetery and a private family dinner at her son Joseph’s (Joey) home to follow. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

