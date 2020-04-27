Bonnie M. Hackl

Site staff by Site staff

Bonnie M. Hackl, age 81 of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on July 17, 1938 in Dodgeville the daughter of John and Alma (Peterson) Rossing. She was married on July 17, 1965 to Donald Joseph Hackl. Bonnie was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green.

Survivors include her 2 children, Pam (Tracy) Sole of Cazenovia, Brian Hackl of Spring Green; 4 grandchildren, Kyle (Megan Greeley) Kitsemble, Ashley (Chad Young) Kitsemble, Corey and Tamela Hackl; 2 step-grandchildren, Sierra and TJ Sole; her precious great-grandchildren, Brayden Hackl, Madilynn Young, Emmit and Mathew Kitsemble; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma Rossing and her husband, Donald J. Hackl.

A private family visitation will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.