Bonnie Lou Thompson

Bonnie Lou Thompson, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steven Keller officiating.

Bonnie was born August 28, 1935 in Portage, WI, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Thomas) Fisher. Mom worked hard all her life running her Motel and raising her family as a single mother. Always making sure we had what we needed and raising us with the best morals and ethics she could. Family vacations to the cabin every fall growing up, weekend trips spent with our aunts, uncles and cousins made “family” first. Venison feeds at the Kassners, snowmobiling, Farlkle, Euchre, Aggravation, her bag of change, as she could always find time for gambling, an ice cold (Old Mil), car rides (Miss Daisy) down memory lane, a good book and a 1000 piece puzzle. Mom enjoyed the simple things in life, even though things were not always simple, she always smiled. She loved her family. Her memory will always be honored and she will be missed dearly.

Bonnie is survived by a daughter, Tracy (William) Matuszak; sons, Dennis Thompson and David (Barb) Thompson; a brother, Robert (Ellen) Fisher; a sister, Mary Stanton; grandchildren, Peter (Erin) Nickeas, Michael Nickeas, Jack (Alexis) Nickeas, David Thompson, Jenna Thompson and Taylor Thompson; great grandchildren, Chase, P.J. and Trey. Bonnie is survived by the love of her life for the past 42 years, Carleton Kassner and his family; son, Kurt (Patti) Kassner and family, Logan (Mackenzie) Kassner, and Lindsay (Jake) Philabom; daughter, Deb (Bill) Masters, Simon (Emily) Masters and Jason (Kristen) Masters; daughter, Kim Kassner, Justine (Derick) Steinmetz and Karla (Scott) Reuter and son in law, Rick Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Steven; brother, Thomas Fisher; a sister, Audrey Alvin and Carleton’s daughter, Lisa Williams.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

The family would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Casey Merrill and Lynette Easterday and all other home healthcare workers and to Wisconsin Dells Health Services and the entire staff including very special nurse practitioner, Lori for their outstanding care, compassion and love given to their mother.