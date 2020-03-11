Bonnie Lea Huber

Madison – Bonnie L. (Pollock) Huber, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born on August 15, 1949 in Madison, to the late Charles and Alice (Johnson) Pollock. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Judith (Roger) Meier.

Bonnie graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. After becoming an L.P.N. at Madison Area Technical College in 1969, she spent her time working for Methodist Hospital.

After surviving cancer for 15 years, she leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 47 years, Patrick M. Huber; daughter, Tanaya (Shane) Degenhardt; son, Troy (Amanda) Huber; daughter, Terra Huber; and son, Tony Huber. She is further survived by her sisters, Maggie (Jim) Colbert and Donna (Jim) Schoettle; and her grandchildren, Clint, Kyla and Alana.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Stuart Turner, special friends, Kitty Rossing and Audrey Hawk, and Calvary Gospel Church for all their support and care.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH, 5301 Commercial Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 11AM until time of service on Monday at the church. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

