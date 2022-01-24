Bonnie Jean Magnuson

by Obituaries

Bonnie Magnuson, age 78, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Bonnie was born March 22, 1943 in Hollywood, California the daughter of Joseph and Jean (Elisius) Angus. Bonnie grew up and lived in Chicago, Il. before she moved up to Wisconsin Dells to be close to her daughter. She worked at Ho Chunk Casino as a PBX operator until she retired. Bonnie or “Furby” as she was called by some, had a giving heart and was always willing to give to those in need. Bonnie could always light up a room with her beautiful smile and lovely laugh and was the life of the party at get togethers. Bonnie loved nature and enjoyed putting out food for the birds and watch them come in to eat. She also loved music and would listen to it for hours. Her favorite activities were “PJ” parties with the grandkids with a good “spooker” to watch, playing poker with the family at Holidays (or anytime) and playing the slots at the casino. Bonnie was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, brother, family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Scott (Phyllis) Magnuson; daughter, Kelly (Mike) Hintze; brother, Patrick (Patty) Angus; sister-in-law, Patti Angus; nephews, Chris (Neeta) and Robb (Helean) Angus; grandchildren, Hunter (Heather) and Justin Hintze, Tyler and Alec Magnuson, Nicole (Kevin) Bergquist; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Hailey Bergquist.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

