Bonnie J. Gerner

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Bonnie J. Gerner (Stricker) age 75 of New Glarus passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was born on April 12, 1945 the daughter of John and Helen (Prien) Stricker. Bonnie was raised on a dairy farm with her siblings Judy Wilhelmi and Jim Stricker. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1963. Bonnie married Ed Gerner on October 22, 1966. Shortly, after she was married, Bonnie’s mother passed away unexpectedly. Bonnie and Ed lived on the family farm in Whitewater for a time, then moved to a farm outside of Monticello where Steven and Jennifer where born. In 1976, Bonnie and Ed purchased their dairy farm outside of Blanchardville where Rebecca was born and the couple lived for the next 30 years.

Bonnie loved the farm life and the cows, but she always had a job off the farm to help make ends meet. She worked as a waitress, Equity Livestock, and the Blanchardville Co-Op. Bonnie then went on to work for Land’s End for 27 years. She was a dedicated member of the Adams Lutheran Church. She volunteered and served her church whenever called for funeral lunches, church projects, and Family Promise. Bonnie was known as the “Cream Puff Lady” for the Green County Ag Chest for 20 years, serving on the board and making countless cream puffs. When her children where younger, she became the General Leader of the York 4-H, teaching kids the dairy industry and serving their community.

Bonnie was full of life. Her grandkids were everything to her, she loved to attend their activities. She loved to dance, play cards, play dominoes, bowl, garden, and bake lefse. She also loved her Green Bay Packers.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Edwin Gerner, son Steven (Jody) Gerner, and daughters Jennifer (Brian) Engstad and Rebecca (Chad) Sturdevant, seven grandchildren Toni and Max Gerner, Thomas, Taylor, and Abigail Sturdevant, and Jacob and Lucas Engstad. She is further survived by a brother Jim (Linda) Stricker, sister Judy (Peter) Wilhelmi, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Stricker and Helen Stricker and Step-mom Louise Stricker.