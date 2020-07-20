Bonfyre American Grille closed until further notice

MADISON, Wis. — Bonfyre American Grille is temporarily closing its restaurant until further notice starting Monday.

The management team sent an email to customers on Monday announcing their decision.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is in the best interest for the restaurant at this time,” the email said.

Gift cards can still be purchased online, according to the email. Managers hope to reopen in the next couple of months and are advising customers to check the restaurant’s social media pages for updates.

Anyone with questions or concerns can email the management team at info@bonfyregrille.net.

Bonfyre first opened for business 10 years ago in Madison.

